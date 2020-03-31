Just 10 Photos of Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth During Their Last Song Days on Its 10th Anniversary

Watching The Last Song now just doesn't hit the same, does it?

It's been 10 years since the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' coming-of-age romance of the same name was released in theaters on March 31, 2010. And in that time, its stars Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who met while filming the movie on Tybee Island, Georgia and fell in love in the process, have broken up, gotten back together, surprised us all with a marriage announcement, and then surprised us even further by announcing their divorce just nine months after tying the knot.

So, like we said, watching the love story of Ronnie and Will--especially their happy ending--feels a little bit bittersweet, like a promise being made that we know can't be kept.

That's not to say we don't wish Miley and Liam all the happiness in the world in their new relationships. (Miley's currently coupled up with Cody Simpson, while Liam's embarking on a new romance with Gabriella Brooks, and both seem, by all accounts, just as happy as can be.) But the anniversary of the film's got us feelings a little wistful, that's all.