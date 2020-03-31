Why Women Everywhere Love G by Giuliana Denim Leggings

What do shoppers want you to know about these G by Giuliana leggings? Check out some of their top reviews:

"These are the best-fitting leggings I have ever worn! They are comfortable and true to size. They look great with everything from tunics to hoodies, and look especially great with G's studded moto jacket!"

"These jeans are THE BEST! So comfy, so perfectly fitting just absolutely amazing without being overpriced! I never treat myself to new clothes, but I read the reviews and am so happy I got these! I hope these will be available in white and also in a capri for spring/summer. Give these a try, I rarely do reviews but this was on my to-do list for this morning because I want everyone to give them a chance like I did."

"These are now my favorite. Fit is spot on. No bagging, not too tight anywhere. I bought four pairs. Super comfortable!"

"One smart idea G had was putting slits at the back of the ankles so you can get them off easier. They also have a double seam down the legs which is a nice style element which is a slimming illusion. These are real denim jeans and now I need every color!"