Rihanna Talks New Music and Her Future as a Mom

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 30, 2020 2:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

When it comes to Rihanna, fans have music on the brain—and so does she. 

It's been more than four years since the multihyphenate released Anti, her eighth and most recent studio album. Since then, the star has been hard at work with her many other businesses, including her beauty brand and as the head of Fenty Mason. 

However, that hasn't stopped her devoted fans, collectively known as The Navy, from passionately clamoring for new tunes all these years. Now, on the heels of a new track with PartyNextDoor, it feels like the answer to fans' wishes is more imminent than ever. 

 "I can't say when I'm going to drop," the megawatt star told British Vogue as the May 2020 issue cover girl. "But I am very aggressively working on music."

As for the style of her eventual tracks, the 9-time Grammy winner won't be boxed into one category.  

Photos

Every Time Rihanna Was a Big Mood

"I don't want my albums to feel like themes," she told the magazine. "There are no rules. There's no format. There's just good music, and if I feel it, I'm putting it out."

As for that reggae album she confirmed she was working on, don't worry—"Oh no, that is happening," Rihanna echoed to British Vogue. But, it sounds like that's not the only style at play. "I feel like I have no boundaries. I've done everything—I've done all the hits, I've tried every genre—now I'm just, I'm wide open. I can make anything that I want." 

Rihanna, British Vogue, May 2020

Steven Klein

While the 32-year-old is focused on all things career right now, Rihanna explained to the magazine, "I'm working like this now so that I don't have to in the future."

As she confirmed to British Vogue, that future includes children—"three or four of 'em" by the time she's 42—and with or without a partner. 

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong…' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives," she told the magazine. "But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

Read the full feature in the May issue of British Vogue, available via free digital download and on newsstands April 3.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Prince Harry, Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi Talks Singing With Prince Harry, His New Song "Do What You Can" & More!

Selena Gomez, WTF Widget

Selena Gomez Shares Her TV, Movie and Music Must-Haves Amid Social Distancing

Britney Spears, 2001 VMA, Doc Antle, Tiger King

Tiger King Stars Have Been Spotted in Throwback Britney Spears Photos and Fans Are Shook

Elton John

Elton John's Living Room Concert Raises Over $1 Million for Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Celine Dion, Florals

Becoming Céline Dion: Through Miracles and Heartbreak, Inside the Making of a Timeless Talent

The MixtapE!, Maluma, Meghan Trainor, Jojo

The MixtapE! Presents Meghan Trainor, Maluma, JoJo and More Stars' Social Distancing Playlists

Bad Bunny, Anuel AA

Anuel AA Accused of Throwing Shade at Bad Bunny Over His New Music Video

TAGS/ Rihanna , Music , Babies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.