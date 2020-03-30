Actor Nico Santos' Stepfather Dies From Coronavirus as His Mother Is ''Fighting'' It

Superstore actor Nicos Santos revealed that his stepfather passed away "after losing his battle with COVID-19."

"He was a kind, caring man. Friendly to a fault," the actor wrote on Instagram. "He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper 'Good Morning!' and a big smile. He had a great laugh that filled the room with joy."

The actor also shared that his mother is "also fighting COVID-19." However, he noted that she has not required hospitalization.

The Crazy Rich Asians actor continued, "The loss of my stepfather is devastating but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart. We were unable to be with him during his last days. I can't hold my mother as she mourns her husband. I can't hug my brother as he contemplates a world without his father. I can't wipe away the tears from my nephews' eyes as they wonder their Lolo Sonny isn't here anymore."