Shop Your Sign With Our April 2020 Horoscope!

It's April, dear readers. A new month in a whole new normal for all of us. "Funny how the common wisdom is stay safely home and the astrology favors those who do a little soul searching this month," notes our resident spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield. "Because new levels of creativity and breakthroughs happen when you invest some quality time with the inner you."

"You might be surprised to find you are better company than you realize," Lisa forecasts. "When you can't do what you've always done, you have two choices: Be bothered or try something new. Even if you can't start yet, make fresh plans for when things calm down. It's spring and time for planting seeds of possibility you can enjoy when they mature later this year. Here's some fun ideas to help you look and feel your best while you do."