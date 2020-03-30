Keeping Up With All the Celeb Livestreams: Watch Jennifer Aniston and More Stars on March 30-April 5

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 30, 2020 12:19 PM
There's a star-studded lineup of virtual events happening this week that you don't want to miss, including interviews with Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian!
Check out our complete list of events going on from today, Monday, March 30, to Sunday, April 5:
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will welcome a number of guests for virtual interviews this week! Live with Kelly and Ryan, which airs at 9 a.m. ET and PT, will welcome Issa Rae, Leslie Odom Jr., Ryan Trygstad on Monday. Then on Tuesday, March 31, Josh Radnor and Colton Underwood will join Ryan and Kelly. On April 1, Uzo Aduba, Bethenny Frankel and Max are guests on the show, while Kim Raver joins Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, April 2.
The View will welcome Jonathan Karl on Monday, March 30, and Kim Kardashian on Tuesday, March 31. The show airs at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
The Talk, which airs at 2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PT, will welcome Wayne Brady (3/30), Sean Hayes (3/31), Terry Crews (4/1), Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette (4/2) and Dr. Oz and Sebastian Maniscalco (4/3).
Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded Instagram Live (11:30 a.m. PT): Guests include Alicia Keys, Millie Bobby Brown, Zion Clark and Selma Blair.
Conan (Every Weeknight at 11 p.m.): Adam Sandler (3/30), Sophie Turner (3/31), Jesse Eisenberg (4/1) and Sean Hayes (4/2).
Jimmy Kimmel Live (Every Weeknight at midnight): Monday, 3/30: Tracy Morgan, Lizzo. Tuesday, 3/31: Samuel L. Jackson, Jeff Tweedy & family. Wednesday 4/1: Eric Stonestreet,Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jessie Reyez. Thursday, 4/2: Jennifer Aniston, Grouplove.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Every Weeknight, 11:35 p.m.): Monday, 3/30: Kim Kardashian West, Jon Bon Jovi, OneRepublic, Tuesday, 3/31: Demi Lovato, Jonathan Van Ness, Wednesday, 4/1: Adam Sandler, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Marcus Mumford. Thursday, 4/2: Hot Country Knights. Friday, 4/3: Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi.
ABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers (Every Weeknight at 12:30 a.m.): Seth will be joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday, March 30.
A Little Late with Lilly Singh (Every Weeknight at 1:30 a.m.): Monday, 3/30: Tyra Banks, Tuesday, 3/31: Natalya Neidhart, Paige & Alexa Bliss, Wednesday, 4/1: Terry Crews, Thursday, 4/2: Aisha Tyler, Rob Huebel.
Pop of the Morning: Ramona Singer will join the E!'s Pop of the Morning hosts on Instagram Live Monday, 3/30 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Then on Tuesday, 3/31 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET Sandra Lee aka Dr. Pimple Popper will be on! On Wednesday, 4/1 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, Justine Marjan will join Pop of The Morning as a guest. And on Thursday, 4/2 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, Joseph Carrillo will join the Pop of the Morning squad.
Nightly Pop: On Monday, 3/30 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, Jessica Garcia will join the Nightly Pop team. And on Thursday, 4/2, at 10:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 a.m. ET, reality star Ed Brown will be a guest.
Daily Pop will also have a number of celeb interviews this week! On Monday, 3/30, 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. Chef Cat Cora joins the Daily Pop squad. At 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET, Daily Pop welcomes Wayne Brady. Daily Pop also welcomes Jonathan Van Ness (3/31, 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET), Candace Cameron Bure (3/31,10:30am PT), Ty Burrell (3/31, 12 p.m. PT), Vanessa Carlton (4/1, 9 a.m. PT), Colton Underwood (4/1, 10:45 a.m. PT), Angelina Pivarnick (4/1, 12 p.m. PT), Gail Simmons (4/2, 9 a.m. PT), Brie Bella and Nikki Bella (4/2, 12 p.m. PT), CNCO (4/3, 9 a.m. PT) and Tia Mowry-Hardrict (4/3, 12 p.m. PT).
