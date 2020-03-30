Keeping Up With All the Celeb Livestreams: Watch Jennifer Aniston and More Stars on March 30-April 5

There's a star-studded lineup of virtual events happening this week that you don't want to miss, including interviews with Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian!

Check out our complete list of events going on from today, Monday, March 30, to Sunday, April 5:

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will welcome a number of guests for virtual interviews this week! Live with Kelly and Ryan, which airs at 9 a.m. ET and PT, will welcome Issa Rae, Leslie Odom Jr., Ryan Trygstad on Monday. Then on Tuesday, March 31, Josh Radnor and Colton Underwood will join Ryan and Kelly. On April 1, Uzo Aduba, Bethenny Frankel and Max are guests on the show, while Kim Raver joins Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, April 2.

The View will welcome Jonathan Karl on Monday, March 30, and Kim Kardashian on Tuesday, March 31. The show airs at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The Talk, which airs at 2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PT, will welcome Wayne Brady (3/30), Sean Hayes (3/31), Terry Crews (4/1), Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette (4/2) and Dr. Oz and Sebastian Maniscalco (4/3).

Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded Instagram Live (11:30 a.m. PT): Guests include Alicia Keys, Millie Bobby Brown, Zion Clark and Selma Blair.

Conan (Every Weeknight at 11 p.m.): Adam Sandler (3/30), Sophie Turner (3/31), Jesse Eisenberg (4/1) and Sean Hayes (4/2).