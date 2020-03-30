Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation Is a Game-Changer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

To be honest, we've never really had all that much luck with foundation. It's either too thick and cakey, or too nonexistent to cover up any redness or unevenness in any real way. It was starting to look like we'd never find the perfect match that could mimic our skin without making us look like we were wearing a mask... and then we met Ilia Beauty's True Skin Serum Foundation.

If you don't know about Ilia Beauty, you should. The company was created on the heels of its founder, Sasha, discovering that her favorite lip balm was full of junk ingredients. In response, she re-created it using ingredients that were safe, effective and natural.

Since then, Ilia has grown to become a true powerhouse in the world of clean beauty, building their entire line on the philosophy that skin should look like skin, radiance should come naturally, and that makeup can revive your look with skincare-derived ingredients. The brand now features priming serums, translucent powder, liquid highlighter, multi-use pigments for lips and cheeks, high-impact lipsticks, and, of course, the tinted lip conditioner that started it all, among many other beauty goodies.

But back to the foundation. Our skepticism was firmly in place when we ordered it, but we were still willing to give it a shot. And we're so glad that we did, because this is most definitely the holy grail of foundations.