Will Tinsley Mortimer Invite Any of Her Real Housewives Co-Stars to Her Wedding?

When asked if any of her RHONY co-stars will be invited to the nuptials, Mortimer teased, "Of course I've thought about it and I'm not gonna say who I have thought about having, but of course I have thought about it. And there will most likely will be one or two."

As fans of RHONY know, Mortimer has a super close (and sometimes comical) relationship with her mother Dale Mercer, but some might be surprised to know the sometimes-overbearing Dale is not as involved in wedding planning as you'd think.

"To be perfectly honest, I am keeping her out of it," Mortimer dished. "I just don't want this to be too overly complicated and stressful. I know that weddings can always be that way. And you know, obviously I was married before and I had a big huge wedding and my mother was super involved and she was amazing at it but you know, I really, this time just want to make this streamlined [and] less complicated, less stressful and just not be overwhelmed by it because weddings can be very overwhelming."

Mortimer continued, "I'm older, you know, it's like different. I mean, I still want to wear the big white dress. Like that is not being taken away from me, I will wear a big huge white dress, but it's not going to be her big Southern wedding the way that I had before. And so yes, she's not involved. She's actually happier. She said, 'I don't even want to be involved now.' She knows that she can be a little bit overbearing, so she's just happy that I'm gonna deal with it."

