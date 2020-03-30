Tiger King Stars Have Been Spotted in Throwback Britney Spears Photos and Fans Are Shook

Britney Spears' iconic MTV Video Music Awards performance just got even more interesting.

For the many who have binged Netflix's new craze, Tiger King, Joe Exotic's world and Hollywood converged long before he became the talk of our social distancing time. While people around the country have become immersed in the show from the safety of their couches amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans have discovered an earlier claim to fame for two of the people in the hit docuseries.

Rewind to 2001, when pop princess Britney Spears delivered a since-legendary jungle-themed performance to her hit, "I'm a Slave 4 U." While Spears' dance with a python has become a permanent part of pop history, the songstress also arrived on stage in a cage with a tiger handled by...Doc Antle, the animal trainer featured throughout the series.