Elton John's Living Room Concert Raises Over $1 Million for Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Elton John and his famous friends know how to put on a great show for an even greater cause.

On Sunday night, the Grammy winner hosted the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America on Fox, which helped to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the Coronavirus pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.

The event raised more than $1 million thanks in large part to sponsor Procter & Gamble's $500,000 contribution and a match from Fox. Many viewers also donated to relief efforts online during and after the show.

"I was so proud to host the @iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America last night," Elton shared on Instagram. "I was incredibly moved by all the stories of the many heroes working on the front line and helping others. Thanks to everyone who watched and generously donated, and to the amazing artists who took part."

For those who missed the special telecast, stars from multiple musical genres performed songs from their homes.