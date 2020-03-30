The Good Fight Season 4 Trailer Is Here, Complete With Catsuits, Mysterious Memos and Guest Stars

Sometimes, all you need is Christine Baranski in a leather catsuit with a whip. Thank you, The Good Fight season four trailer.

Yes, the first trailer for The Good Fight season four is here, along with the key art, and a new mystery: What is memo 618? Why is Diane wearing that outfit? Does it better?

The Good Fight season four kicks off with a standalone episode following the cliffhanger ending of season three, but when things get back to normal—as normal as they can be for Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart—the fearless attorneys find themselves forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie. Now a small subsidiary, Diane Lockhart (Baranski), Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo), Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) and the rest of the firm find all of their decisions are second-guessed by their overlords.