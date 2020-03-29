James Charles and Drag Race Star Trinity ''The Tuck'' Taylor Get Into Heated Twitter Feud

RuPaul's Drag Race All Star winner Trinity "The Tuck" Taylor wants James Charles to... sashay away.

On Saturday, a feud between the two ignited on Twitter and it was a throwdown no one expected.

It all started with a tweet Charles posted that afternoon, which many (including the famous drag queen) found offensive and insensitive in light of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

"tested positive for having a fat ass," the 20-year-old beauty guru wrote with an accompanying sad/crying emoji.

It didn't take long for Trinity to call out James with a snarky and cheeky response. "Fat ass? Girl who diagnosed you? Hellen Keller," the Drag Race alum replied.

Then the back-and-forth between the duo ensued.

"Damn, she must've mistook the lumpy silicone in your face as Braille instead of reading my actual test results," James responded. "My mistake.... speaking of mistakes, how's your crown?"