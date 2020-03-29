Bhad Bhabie Throws Shade at Billie Eilish For Not ''DMing'' Her Back

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Mar. 29, 2020 1:38 PM

Looks like Bhad Bhabie is throwing shade at Billie Eilish for not returning her messages. 

On Saturday, the rapper—whose full name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli—went on Instagram Live and was asked if she and the "bad guy" singer are still friends. 

"I think I'm friends with Billie, I don't know if Billie is my friend. Every time I DM her and give her my number, she doesn't text me," the 17-year-old said on Instagram Live. "I mean, I don't know, I guess that's what happens when b-tches get famous. It could be that. I'm not tripping. I know who my real friends are." 

Readers might remember Bhad Bhabie from her appearance on Dr. Phil back in 2016 when she became a viral video meme after saying, "Catch me outside, how about that?" 

Since then, she has become an internet personality with over 17 million followers on Instagram and has gone on to start on her rapping career. 

Billie Eilish's Most Relatable Moments

The 18-year-old Grammy-award winning singer hasn't responded to Bhad Bhabie's comments. 

Instead, she's celebrating the one year anniversary of her debut album when we all fall asleep, where do we go

"my debut album 'when we all fall asleep, where do we go' came out a year ago today," she wrote on Instagram. "thank you for changing my life." 

To watch the clip from Bhad Bhabie's Instagram Live, go here

