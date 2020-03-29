Vin Diesel and His Son Share Uplifting Video Message Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Vin Diesel and his family are remaining optimistic about the future of humankind amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 52-year-old Fast & Furious actor and his and partner Paloma Jimenez's 10-year-old son, Vincent Sinclair, shared an uplifting message in a video posted on Instagram this weekend.

"My son just came out of his Mandarin class, online Mandarin class. We just wanted to give a quick shout-out and a quick message to the world. What do we wanna say?" the actor asks the boy.

"We wanna say that as many ways as the coronavirus can be hurting us, it's also helping us in more ways than it's hurting us," Vincent says. "And way number one, it's making us feel like a global family. We're all connecting in a way. Reason number two, we're thinking about the things that we didn't need but now we're thinking about...we're not thinking about the coronavirus because well, we believe that we're going to be OK. We're thinking about other things, like how we can help the world and how we can help each other."

"We love you all," Vin says.

The actor and Paloma are also parents to daughters Hania Riley Sinclair—aka Similche, 11, and 5-year-old Pauline Sinclair, named after his late friend and Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker.

The actor's new film Bloodshot was recently released on VOD early amid the pandemic, while F9, the ninth Fast & Furious film, will hit theaters a year late, in April 2021.

