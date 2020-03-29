Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres and More Join Elton John's Coronavirus Relief Concert

Weekends aren't what they used to be but tonight's going to be really special.

Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga, Ryan Seacrest, Melissas McCarthy and Ben Falcone join Elton John tonight for his benefit concert to raise relief funds for those affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

The group of star-studded celebs will join Elton John tonight for Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America.

This Sunday evening, all of your favorite celebrities will be performing live straight from their homes to help raise funds for Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation—two organizations helping victims and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other celebrities on the line-up for this evening's special event? Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Ken Jeong, Sam Smith and many more.