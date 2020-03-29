Justin Bieber Plays "The Floor Is Lava" as He and Hailey Bieber Practice Social Distancing at Home

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 29, 2020 10:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Look, you can only spend so many hours re-checking your social media feeds, playing board and video games, and eventually, yes, you will finish watching Tiger King on Netflix.

So to pass the time as you practice social distancing at home during the coronavirus pandemic, take a cue from Justin Bieber and get active—and creative! The pop star posted on his Instagram page on Saturday night a video of him playing that classic obstacle course game, "The Floor is Lava," while hunkering down at home with wife Hailey Bieber, who filmed his attempt. They sure know how to party!

Wearing a gray hooded "Cabin" onesie by the Canadian retailer Roots and a pair of pink and orange striped socks, Justin jumped on plush couches, chairs and an ottoman before using two skateboards and two rollers to make it down a hallway into a bedroom, but ultimately failed to make it "safely" onto the bed.

"Noooo!" he cried.

"Babe, you were so freakin' close!" Hailey exclaimed.

"I lost," Justin said.

Last week, the singer and his wife, who he has also dubbed his "quarantine partner," showcased their dance moves with a video showing them performing the viral TikTok challenge

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

Watch Justin try his luck below:

Trending Stories

Latest News
Vin Diesel, Son, Vincent Sinclair, Instagram

Vin Diesel and His Son Share Uplifting Video Message Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Host Wedding for Luna's Toys on Instagram Live

Elton John, Ellen Degeneres, Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres and More Join Elton John's Coronavirus Relief Concert

Daisy Keech, Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner and TikTok Star Daisy Keech Spotted Together in L.A.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Finally Puts Jane Levy In the Musical Hot Seat

Jeffree Star, YouTube

Jeffree Star Talks Life After Nathan Schwandt Breakup and Regrets Fake Car Surprise

Hailey Bieber

Work(out) From Home: Hailey Bieber and Sarah Hyland’s Trainer Shares Moves that Will Leave You Sweaty AF

TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Bieber , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.