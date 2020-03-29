Jeffree Star Talks Life After Nathan Schwandt Breakup and Regrets Fake Car Surprise

Jeffree Star wants to clear the air about a new controversy surrounding his recent breakup from Nathan Schwandt.

The 34-year-old YouTuber and makeup guru confirmed in January that that the two had split. Last summer, Star posted a video showing him surprising Schwandt with a new lime-colored Aston Martin. In recent days, fans noticed he had changed the title and description of the clip to insinuate that the surprise was faked. Following the backlash, they were changed back.

"I did change the title, I wrote a little description and then I ended up changing it again," Star confirmed in a new YouTube video posted on Saturday, showing him sitting on the car, which he had had painted fuchsia. "And I'm sure you guys are not surprised, but this car was always my car. I paid for it. It was in my name for months and then we filmed that video. I always have dreamed about having an Aston Martin. I used to watch 007 movies as a kid. I was like James Bond—oh my God, in the silver Aston—so I always wanted one."