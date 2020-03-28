Anuel AA Accused of Throwing Shade at Bad Bunny Over His New Music Video

Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA is receiving backlash after making homophobic comments allegedly addressed toward Bad Bunny for his latest music video.

On Friday, March 27, the Puerto Rican star released his most daring music video yet for "Yo Perreo Sola" or "I Twerk Alone" from his sophomore album, YHLQMDLG. In the 3-minute video, Bad Bunny got a full drag makeover as he donned three different outfits (from a red latex ensemble to a skintight animal print dress), rocked a full-face of makeup and twerked in thigh-high boots.

Directed by Bad Bunny and Stillz, the music video garnered a lot of attention on social media as fans applauded the 26-year-old for continuing to take a stance against toxic masculinity and machismo in the music industry and Latinx community.

However, earlier today Anuel began trending on social media after fans speculated that one of his recent Instagram Stories was aimed at Bad Bunny. It read, "El conejo malo jugando a los transformers" or "The Bad Bunny playing transformers."

The rapper also added numerous vomiting emojis.