The Bachelor's Ben Higgins Is Engaged to Jessica Clarke

Get ready for another post-Bachelor wedding!

Ben Higgins, the star of the show's 20th season, is engaged to girlfriend Jessica Clarke. The former ABC lead told Entertainment Tonight.

The news of the couple's engagement comes more than two years after he and The Bachelor winner Lauren Bushnell broke up and ended their one-year engagement.

Higgins, 31, and Clarke, 24, made their relationship Instagram official in February 2019. He said that he "successfully slid into her DM's" while visiting Nashville several months prior. He was searching through Instagram to see which NHL team the Predators were taking on, and came across a photo of the recent University of Mississippi grad at the game with her dad.

"I saw this picture and I said, 'Holy cow. This girl is gorgeous,'" said on his and fellow Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti Haibon's iHeartRadio Almost Famous podcast soon after making his relationship public.

He said in a joint interview with Sadie Robertson in November 2019 that he took a screenshot of her photo and then waited until Thanksgiving to slide into her DM's.

"I said something along the lines of, 'Don't ask too much about how I saw your profile," he had said on his podcast. "I can explain later but if you're single, please message back.'"