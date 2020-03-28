Britney Spears Celebrates 20th Anniversary of ''Oops!… I Did It Again''

Do you remember where you first were when you watched Britney Spears' iconic "Oops!...I Did It Again" music video?

The dance moves. The red latex suit. The makeup looks. Everything.

Now, the 38-year-old pop star is reflecting on the two decades that have flown by since the release of her hit single.

"Oops!...how did 20 years go by so fast?!??! I can't believe it. I remember that red suit was so freaking hot.... but the dance was fun and it made the shoot fly by!!!! And now we're sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars... of course I am just kidding!!!," Spears wrote on her Instagram caption. "But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it... sending love to you all."

"Oops!...I Did It Again" was the first single from her second album of the same name, released on March 27, 2000. Following its release, it was also nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2001.