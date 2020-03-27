Hannah Ann Sluss Says She Was "Blindsided" By Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Rumors

Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor is over and yet the drama continues.

Since starring on the reality show, the pilot has gone from being engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, to dating Madison Prewett, before eventually being single again. However, it seems like the former leading man is now picking up where things left off with former contestant Kelley Flanagan.

The two were recently spotted on a leisurely stroll around Chicago despite the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, an eyewitness told E! News, "Peter was vibing and it seemed like, at one point, Kelley had his leg in her lap."

Pretty soon, all of Bachelor Nation learned of this potential romance, including his ex-fiance Hannah Ann, who says she's only now learning of the recent development in Peter's love life. "I was completely blindsided by a lot, if it has been going on all along that would be very sneaky... Maybe it will work out for them and he will be decisive about her," she told Nick Viallon Instagram Live.