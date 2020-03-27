Kylie Jenner and Her Besties Spill the Tea on Nude Photos, Cheaters and Baby Plans

There's never been a better time to keep up with Kylie Jenner and her girl squad.

The E! reality star gathered longtime besties Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer for a juicy game of "Who's More Likely To" for a new YouTube video shared Friday. In it, the girls playfully expose each other's guilty pleasures, personal secrets and perspectives on hot topics.

For starters, Kylie agreed that "none" of her entourage is likely to get married in Las Vegas, and all four unanimously agreed that the 22-year-old is most likely to injure herself while intoxicated.

As for who's most likely to have their nude photos leaked? "I don't send nudes," Kylie quipped, as everyone voted for Stassie. "Because we've taken nudes together!" Stassie told Victoria, before clarifying that they were never actually sent to anyone.