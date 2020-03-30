Kerry Coddett Nails Her "Social Media Influencer" Impression on The Funny Dance Show

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Mon., Mar. 30, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kerry Coddett did not come to play on this week's brand-new episode of The Funny Dance Show!

This sneak peek clip shows the comedian and star of HBO's Crashing at rehearsal, where she reveals that she used to be a choreographer and a professional dancer. 

"We have a triple threat on the show, we're gonna win!" her team captain Heidi Heaslet says while skipping by the cameras. 

Coddett is just as happy for her opportunity to perform.

"This is everything I've ever wanted to do, comedy and dance," she says. "This is the perfect marriage."

She adds that if the E! show added one more element, The Funny Dance Show would be even better: "If this was The Funny Dance Weed Show, I would never leave!"

Coddett will dance alongside Guy Branum in one performance, and solo for another. The latter will certainly be interesting, as her assignment is "social media influencer."

Read

Loni Love Explains Why You Need to Be Watching The Funny Dance Show Right Now

The clip offers somewhat of a sneak peek to her approach, with Coddett pretending to take a selfie and showing off her best strut.

In her own words, she's aiming to be "the girl that's just like a diva, super into her looks, always about the likes, always trying to get the right angle—and it doesn't matter who she steps over to get it."

Cue Coddett literally stepping over someone as part of the routine.

Get to know the comedian even more by watching the above clip!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mindy Kaling, Cakey Cookies, IG

Mindy Kaling’s "Cakey Cookies" Baking Video Will Have You Drooling

2020 Olympics, Tokyo

Tokyo Summer Olympics Gets 2021 Dates After Coronavirus Postpones Games

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Had Fans, Kangaroos and Fights

Prince Charles

Prince Charles Is "Out of Self-Isolation" After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Jennifer Lopez, Selena

Selena, Coyote Ugly, Fifty Shades & More Movies We Love to Watch on E! This Week!

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella, 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Watch Nikki Bella Ask Artem Chigvintsev to Move in With Her!

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid’s Celeb Pals Have the Best Reaction to Her Latest Bikini Photo

TAGS/ Shows , The Funny Dance Show , Dance , , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.