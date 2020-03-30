Kerry Coddett Nails Her "Social Media Influencer" Impression on The Funny Dance Show

Kerry Coddett did not come to play on this week's brand-new episode of The Funny Dance Show!

This sneak peek clip shows the comedian and star of HBO's Crashing at rehearsal, where she reveals that she used to be a choreographer and a professional dancer.

"We have a triple threat on the show, we're gonna win!" her team captain Heidi Heaslet says while skipping by the cameras.

Coddett is just as happy for her opportunity to perform.

"This is everything I've ever wanted to do, comedy and dance," she says. "This is the perfect marriage."

She adds that if the E! show added one more element, The Funny Dance Show would be even better: "If this was The Funny Dance Weed Show, I would never leave!"

Coddett will dance alongside Guy Branum in one performance, and solo for another. The latter will certainly be interesting, as her assignment is "social media influencer."