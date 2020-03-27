Mulan Is Delayed but Here's a Ranked List of the Live-Action Disney Remakes You Can Watch Now

We know, you were supposed to be seeing Mulan this weekend.

People all over the world were looking forward to Disney's latest live-action offering based on one of the classic animated titles from its vaunted vault.

Alas, the novel coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to all theatrical releases for awhile, and in the hopes that we will all one day in the near-as-qualifies-as-safe future, Disney is waiting for the all-clear rather than digitally beam Mulan into your home.

Luckily, in case you weren't aware, the studio has built up a bit of an archive that you can watch right now on streaming services, cable on demand or via VOD rental or purchase.