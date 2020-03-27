Kate Winslet, Matt Damon and More Contagion Stars Reunite for Coronavirus PSAs

Kate Winslet, Matt Damon and other stars of the 2011 film Contagion have virtually reunited to share vital information about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The celebs appear separately in PSAs for the new #ControltheContagion campaign, a joint collaboration from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

Winslet's husband, Edward Abel Smith, filmed her PSA. She talks about taking personal responsibility amid the pandemic.

"In the movie Contagion, I played an epidemiologist trying to stop the spread of a hypothetical virus. To prepare for the role, I spent time with some of the best public health professionals in the world," Winslet says.

"And what was one of the most important things they taught me?" she continues. "Wash your hands like your life depends on it because right now, in particular, it just might. Or the life of someone you love, or even the life of someone you might not know but is still deserving of your consideration. Like the people on the front lines of this fight right now, the doctors and the healthcare providers, the people who are still working in the grocery stores or delivering food to your homes, which is where you should be right now."