Maren Morris Underwent an Emergency C-Section After ''30 Hours'' of Labor With Newborn

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 2:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Maren Morris' newborn son was delivered via emergency c-section, she revealed in a heartfelt message to fans on Friday. 

Just days after Maren and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child together, the country singer is reflecting on her bumpy road to becoming a mother and expressing gratitude for healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus. 

"30 hours of labor ended with an emergency c-section... not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool's errand. All that mattered was that he got here safely," she captioned a photo of baby Hayes

Maren said her loved ones were not permitted to be there for the birth, explaining, "Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that's eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene. All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son. Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office @ryanhurd and I have binged while in here."

Photos

Maren Morris' Best Looks

"The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses + healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes & me during our stay cannot be measured in this post. They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can't think of anything more selfless than that," she shared.

Maren Morris

Instagram

Given the circumstances, Maren said she could have never predicted the challenges she'd face. 

As the 29-year-old described, "Ultimately, I can't thank every single mother enough for going through what you've gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I'm a measly 4 days in. The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That's been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all."

Maren's celebrity pals and industry peers sent her plenty of love in the comments section, with Jamie Lynn Spears replying, "Welcome to the club mama....I've been a member for 11 years now, and still can't predict a damn thing!"

Trending Stories

Latest News
Disneyland, Railroad Entrance

Disneyland Will Remain Closed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge

Affordable Puzzles—and Amazingly Unique Ones Worth the Splurge

Virtual Tours, San Diego Zoo Ape Cam

6 Virtual Tours of the World to Take Without Leaving Your Couch

Anastasia Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Her Besties Spill the Tea on Nude Photos, Cheaters and Baby Plans

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Return to U.S. 2 Weeks After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

BTS Reschedules Map of the Soul 7 North American Tour

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2020: Vote in the First Round

TAGS/ Pregnancies , Babies , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.