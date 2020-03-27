Kristin Cavallari Is Cheeky in a Bikini While in Self-Quarantine With BFF Justin Anderson

Sun's out, buns out!

As fans of Kristin Cavallari surely know, the Very Cavallari star is currently self-quarantining in a tropical locale with husband Jay Cutler, their three kids—sons Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt and daughter Saylor James—as well as best friends, Justin Anderson and Austin "Scoot" Rhodes.

And while the Uncommon James mogul is taking COVID-19 very seriously, having checked in on her followers during this time, she's also making the most of her time in the sun. We're, of course, talking about the cheeky bikini snap she recently shared on Instagram.

Alongside her longtime hair colorist and BFF, the bikini-clad Hills veteran turned her back to the camera and gave her followers a look at her cheeks. Color us impressed!

The reality star turned businesswoman simply captioned the image with a peace sign emoji and a peach emoji.

This isn't the first time Cavallari's brought the heat to her social media. For all of her best bikini moments, be sure to scroll through the photos below!