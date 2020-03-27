Kylie Cosmetics Are 50% Off at Ulta Tomorrow!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can you believe it? Kylie Cosmetics' lipsticks and lip glosses will be a staggering 50% on March 28 as part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale—and that's on March 28th only.

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale has brought us all so many incredible deals every day, but the major discount on Kylie Jenner's famous lip line is definitely one of our faves. You can snag Kylie's "secret weapon" lip gloss, matte lipstick, and so much more. We're letting you know now because it'll only be available on Saturday while supplies last—and it seriously could sell out. It's Kylie Cosmetics, after all.

Prep yourself for the big sale by studying up on the products below! We'd like to note that the prices listed reflect what the products will cost during Ulta's March 28 deal.