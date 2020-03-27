Kristen Bell Calls Waiving Rent For Tenants a "No-Brainer" Amid Coronavirus

Fri., Mar. 27, 2020

Kristen Bell is revealing why she and husband Dax Shepard chose to waive tenants' rent in light of the coronavirus epidemic. 

The answer is quite simple really. Kristen tells the hosts of the Bobby Bones Show that she and her actor husband choose to put "people over profit always." 

"It's a no-brainer," she nonchalantly explains. 

A rep previously confirmed to E! News that the couple waived rent collection in April for their Calif. tenants. They are one of the rare few landlords who are doing so—something that's being widely applauded. Much of the country is currently facing financial uncertainty due to the coronavirus epidemic which has forced many indoors and caused some to lose their source of income. 

Kristen and Dax's kindness extends beyond their rental properties though. As the coronavirus began to spread, the pair donated $150,007.96 to the organization No Kid Hungry—$7.96 of which was contributed by their two daughters, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5. 

In addition, in this week alone they were able to donate 100,000 diapers through their company Hello Bello. "We're just trying to send out as many free diapers as possible," she shares. 

She says she feels responsible for helping others because she "somehow got this platform" and knows she can "give people some smiles and let them know we're all in this together."

On top of all her other good deeds, the Frozen star recently announced she will be hosting #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall, an exclusive hour-long special to provide a kid's-eye view of life amid coronavirus. It will air on Monday at 7 p.m. Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons. 

