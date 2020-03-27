French Montana Accused of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit

French Montana is being accused of sexual assualt in a new lawsuit filed by an unidentified woman.

In court documents obtained by E! News, a resident of Los Angeles County is suing the rapper (real name Karim Kharbouch), one of his employees and Coke Boy Records for assault and battery, sexual battery, negligence, negligent hiring and other damages.

According to the plaintiff, the defendants had a "longstanding practice of inviting women to their recording sessions, or choosing women at bars, and inviting them back to" a Hidden Hills house.

There, defendants would allegedly, "supply the women with drinks and drugs, with the purpose of engaging in sexual acts with them, without any regard to whether or not they consented or were able to consent."

E! News has reached out to French Montana's rep and attorney for comment on the lawsuit filed this week. As of press time, he has not commented on social media.