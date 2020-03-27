How Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Kids Are Social Distancing Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Jolie-Pitt kids are back together.

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne have been social distancing together.

"All the kids are home with Angelina but they have continued seeing Brad and go over for their regular visits," a source close to the family tells E! News. On March 20, Yonsei University, the college where the couple's oldest son Maddox has been studying, announced that it will be extending online classes until mid-April due to coronavirus concerns. Like the college freshman, his younger siblings are also continuing their schooling and extracurriculars online.

"They are keeping up with their schoolwork, practicing their languages, playing instruments, board games and helping cook dinner," the insider shares, later noting, "It hasn't been too much of an adjustment since they are used to doing their schoolwork at home."