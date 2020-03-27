How Raven's Home Is Getting a Dose of Queer Eye From Karamo Brown

Raven's Home is getting a dose of culture this weekend.

Queer Eye's culture expert Karamo Brown is guest-starring in Sunday's all-new episode, and E! News has the exclusive scoop straight from the set of the Disney Channel series, where Karamo was channeling not just himself, but also two of his Queer Eye costars in his Raven's Home character.

"My character's name is Miguel Harris and he's an interior designer, and I'm actually channeling a bit of Bobby, myself, and Jonathan Van Ness," Karamo says. "Like there's a mixture in between all three of us that I'm kind of bringing to this character."

"So like there's parts of my scenes where I have to be a little more heartfelt--that's me," he says. "There's parts where I'm really like, I need to figure out what to do with this space, and that's Bobby. And then there's parts when I'm giving that comedic timing, which is our Jonny. So I'm bringing Queer Eye to Raven's Home."