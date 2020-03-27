Revolve's WFH Must-Haves Are Cozy Chic Perfection

by Carly Milne & Amanda Williams | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 11:09 AM
Working from home doesn't have to be boring, especially when you have the right wardrobe! Lauren Yerkes, the VP of Buying & Merchandising at Revolve, shared her picks for stylish work from home options exclusively with E!, offering a range of outfits including blazers, jumpsuits, some on-trend tie dye, and even a great workout outfit! There's a little something for everyone.
Find out why these items are her faves and shop below!
"Linen joggers are an effortless alternative to sweatpants when you want to dress up."
"This one-and-done jumpsuit is the easiest thing you'll put on in the morning."
"The secret to looking cute and cozy... tie-dye loungewear!"
"A blazer feels so fresh and chic over anything, especially during a video conference call."
"A pretty floral pajama set is the luxe update your sleepwear needs."
"This graphic sweatshirt takes laid-back lounging to the next level."
"These slippers are so warm and comfy."
"What can be better than relaxing in a cozy knitted dress? Plus, the top doubles as a cute crop!"
"This ultra-soft two-piece set is the perfect put-together outfit."
"Getting a home workout in is key and this bright pink set is the ultimate motivator!"
