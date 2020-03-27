Go Inside Jennifer Love Hewitt's $6 Million California Dream Home

You will fall in love with Jennifer Love Hewitt's new family home.

The 41-year-old Client List alum and 9-1-1 actress and singer and husband Brian Hallisay, who share a son and daughter, bought a 6,300-square-foot mansion in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Variety reported on Thursday.

Real estate records show that the Cape Cod-style home was sold on March 13 for just over $6 million. It was built just last year and contains six bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

The airy home contains a gourmet kitchen with a double oven, white subway tile backsplash and black marble counters, plus a large living room, master suite and family room—each with a fireplace, a home theater, and a giant backyard with a pool, spa and barbecue island.

The new home was first put on the market in September for almost $6.5 million.

The actress is no stranger to the neighborhood; she bought a 4-bedroom million home in Pacific Palisades for $3.25 million several years ago. She has also previously owned a larger property in the San Fernando Valley.