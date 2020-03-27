The Next Honey Boo Boo? Pumpkin Puts Her Foot Down on Mama June: Family Crisis

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is just doing her best on Mama June: Family Crisis. While Mama June Shannon is nowhere to be found, living apart from her family with boyfriend Geno Doak, Pumpkin has stepped up to take care of younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson while also raising her own daughter, Ella. And doing her best means standing up to Alana's manager Gina Rodriguez (not the Jane the Virgin star).

In the below exclusive sneak peek of the new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, now subtitled Mama June: Family Crisis, Gina tells the girls about an audition Alana has for LA Fashion Fest, as well as a gig for Pumpkin's daughter Ella.

"So, I booked a little photoshoot," Gina tells Pumpkin.