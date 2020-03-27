Bachelor Nation's John Paul Jones Puts Connor Saeli in the Hot Seat Over Madison Prewett Rumors

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 9:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Seriously, what's really going on between Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett and Connor Saeli?

Prewett competed on The Bachelor season 24 and briefly dated its star, Peter Weber, after the finale earlier this year. Saeli competed on season 15 of The Bachelorette, which starred Hannah Brown, and season six of Bachelor in Paradise. Prewett and Saeli have been sparking romance rumors recently and he remained coy about them in an Instagram Live with his co-star Mike Johnson on Sunday. Saeli was grilled about the rumors again in an Instagram Live with co-star John Paul Jones, who expressed his approval.

Saeli laughed uncomfortably, saying, "Whaaat?" and trying to divert the conversation after Prewett was brought up.

"Wait Connor, we're having a talk, man, what happened?" Jones said. "I remember her being very together and very purpose-driven. And not giving into some of the pressures I imagine would arise during the last couple episodes...she's got her stuff together. She's a catch, man. Proud of you. Anyway, dude, happy for you, that is awesome. I ship you guys, 100 percent."

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Watch the awkward conversation snippet below:

A source recently played down the romance rumors, telling E! News that Saeli had DMed Prewett with words of support after the Bachelor finale and that it was "purely platonic."

Connor Saeli, Madison Prewett

ABC

The two have not commented on the exchange.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Darcey, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Is 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Darcey Preparing for War With Tom?

Destiney Rose, Shahs of Sunset

Was Destiney's Part in the Shahs of Sunset Cheating Rumors Finally Revealed?

Alex Trebek, Lizzo

Alex Trebek Reciting Lizzo's Lyrics Will Make You Feel Good as Hell

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II's Trooping the Colour Will Not Proceed in "Traditional Form" Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Mariah Carey

Legs Insured for $1 Billion & Dogs That Only Fly First Class: 25 Fascinating Facts About Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's 50th Anniversary: E! News Rewind

Carson Daly, Siri Daly, Goldie Daly

How Carson Daly Is Honoring His Late Mom With His Baby Girl's Name

TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , , Top Stories , Apple News , TV
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.