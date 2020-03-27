Kylie Jenner’s Bubbly Photo of Stormi Webster Will Make You Smile

Stormi Webster is here to brighten up your day.

In her famous mom Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram post from her bath time, the adorable 2-year-old is fully submerged in bubbles and peeked her head out to flash the camera a sweet smile.

"this pic makes me happy," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned the photo. After seeing Kylie's photo, sister Kim Kardashian commented, "This makes me so happy!!" Hailey Bieber also chimed in: "This makes me happy too."

In recent days, the 22-year-old and her mini-me have been spending quality time together as they practice social distancing. Last week, Kylie joked that being pregnant with Stormi back in 2017 helped prepare her to stay indoors for long periods of time. "Towards the end of my pregnancy helicopters would fly over my house every day so I was scared to even go outside," she said via Instagram. "But it was my choice to do that so I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books. I would do full spa days and take long baths."