Hoda Kotb Tears Up on Today in Raw and Moving Moment

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 6:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hoda Kotb, TODAY show, crying

Twitter

When Hoda Kotb cries, we all cry. 

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Today co-host took to the airwaves as she does every day to deliver the news, these days with co-anchor Savannah Guthrie joining her by telecast as they practice social distancing. On Friday, the journalist was finishing up an interview with Drew Brees when the moment visibly struck an emotional chord with Kotb. 

After discussing the New Orleans Saints quarterback's $5 million donation to Louisiana amid the pandemic, Kotb, who worked in New Orleans in the '90s, concluded the interview and was visibly overcome by emotion as she fought back tears while trying to continue with the show. 

"I know it's a lot, Hoda. I'm so sorry, hon," Guthrie said, trying to comfort her on-air partner. "Take a moment. It's a lot. I know where your heart is, my dear. I do. How about I read the tease, you want me to?"

Photos

Hoda Kotb's Sweetest Moments With Her Kids

"Yes, please," Kotb answered with a mix of laughter and tears. 

The moment was moving for many people watching around the country. 

"Sending love your way Hoda. Don't be sorry your emotion shows you are human and the love you have for others," one fan tweeted. "Thanks for your genuineness and letting the world see your heart."

"@hodakotb You are everything!!! This is so tough and I can't imagine being in the front of everyone keeping it together," a viewer weighed in. "You got this. And @SavannahGuthrie what a class act. You two are women supporting women personified."

As another tweet read, "Just when I gave up on humanity, along comes Hoda."

And just like that, we're crying—and you will, too, after watching the Today clip above. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jeopardy, Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek Reciting Lizzo's Lyrics Will Make You Feel Good as Hell

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II's Trooping the Colour Will Not Proceed in "Traditional Form" Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Mariah Carey

Legs Insured for $1 Billion & Dogs That Only Fly First Class: 25 Fascinating Facts About Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's 50th Anniversary: E! News Rewind

Carson Daly, Siri Daly, Goldie Daly

How Carson Daly Is Honoring His Late Mom With His Baby Girl's Name

Victorious, Then and Now

What the Cast of Victorious Is Up to Now

Kristen Bell, Nickelodeon, #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall

Kristen Bell to Host Nickelodeon Kids Special Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

TAGS/ Hoda Kotb , Viral , Feel Good , Coronavirus , , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.