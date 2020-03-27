Kristen Bell to Host Nickelodeon Kids Special Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 8:00 AM
Discussing coronavirus with your kids can be a challenge. Kristen Bellis here to help.
On March 30, the Good Place star is set to host #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall, an exclusive hour-long special to provide a kid's-eye view of life amid coronavirus.
Featuring medical experts and celebrity guests, the taped program will address youngsters' questions and concerns and offer tips and first-hand accounts from people around the country about social distancing and everyday life amid the current pandemic.
And, in the name of social distancing, all guests will connect via video from around the country, includingAlicia Keys, Russell Wilson and Ciara as well as Nickelodeon alums Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson.
For parents and caretakers wondering where they can catch the special with their youngsters on Monday, the Nickelodeon Town Hall will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons. It will also be available on Nick On Demand, Nickelodeon YouTube, the Nick App and the Nick Pluto TV channel beginning Tuesday, March 31, and will also appear on Nickelodeon's international networks—all easily watchable from the comfort of home.
Ricky Middlesworth
As for Bell, she's certainly been doing her part to help during this pandemic. Last week, the actress gifted $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry, which has focused its efforts on feeding children and families in need while schools are closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The amount included a sweet $7.96 contribution from her and husband Dax Shepard's two daughters, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5.
#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall airs Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m.
