The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Deletes Every Trace of Peter Weber From Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss is ready for her new beginning.

Weeks after Bachelor Nation discovered Peter Weber called off his engagement to the 23-year-old model, she's officially moving on, too. On Thursday, Hannah Ann's 1.4 million Instagram followers noticed that she deleted every photo with Peter from their time on The Bachelor.

Hannah Ann's latest move to distance herself from Peter comes in the midst of ongoing romance rumors between her ex-fiancé and another woman from his season of the ABC reality series. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old pilot was spotted spending time with Kelley Flanagan in Chicago.

"Peter was vibing and it seemed like, at one point, Kelley had his leg in her lap," an eyewitness told E! News of their cozy outing.

But as it would turn out, Hannah Ann also has her sights set on a new, mystery man in her life.