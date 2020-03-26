The Hart Family Murder-Suicide Is Explored in Chilling Documentary Trailer

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 5:47 PM

Over two years have passed since Jen and Sarah Hart drove their SUV with their six adopted kids in it off the side of a cliff. 

Since then, friends, family and total strangers have struggled to understand how such a disaster could happen with seemingly no indication of the family's dire fate. Except, the thing is, there were plenty of warning signs.

Podcasters, documentarians and Internet sleuths can tell readers all about the alleged child abuse and domestic assault that the supposedly doting mothers perpetrated behind closed doors. Of course, this information only came to light after the fact. 

Now, however, these people are revealing the true facts and events that played a part in this tragedy, including the friends who producer Rachel Morgan says were initially "defending" the Harts. 

She tells E! News in a statement, "It was important for us to go into the documentary unbiased and let the story tell itself in any way that it took form. I felt it crucial to allow the friends who were silenced by harassment to be able to speak their point of view."

"I felt it was just as important to share the cold hard facts from the investigation and inquest without sugar-coating it," she adds. 

Hart Family Crash, True Crime

The Hart Family

Despite the cold hard facts, investigators were unable to determine with all certainty whether or not the crash was indeed intentional. "I can fairly say that several of the questions that have been asked today [will] never be answered," Mendocino County, California, Sheriff Tom Allman told reporters in March 2018. "It was un-witnessed. We don't know what happened."

Fans can see the documentary "A Thread of Deceit" in full when it's available on VOD & all digital platforms on April 7. 

Until then, true crime fanatics can brush up on the details of the story here.

