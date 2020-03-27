Keeping Up With All the Celeb Livestreams: Watch Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie and More on March 27

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

TGIF! 

If there's one celebrity livestream to catch today, it's Miley Cyrus'. She's reuniting Simple Life co-stars Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. Need we say more? 

Check out our complete list of star-studded events going down on Friday, March 27: 

LIVE With Kelly and Ryan at 9 a.m. EST/PST: Nicole Richie is set to join Kelly Ripaand Ryan Seacrest as they continue broadcasting from home.  

The View at 11 a.m. EST/10 a.m. CT: Craving the latest "Hot Topics?" The ladies of The View are breaking down today's current events alongside former co-host Lisa Ling.

E!'s Daily Pop Instagram Live at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST and 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST: Start your day with co-host Justin Sylvester as he goes live with singer Ally Brooke and then again later in the afternoon with Raven-Symoné

Photos

Stars With Coronavirus

Miley Cyrus' "Bright Minded" Instagram Live at 1:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST: Get your daily dose of M.C. as she's joined by celeb guests Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Michelle Visage of RuPaul's Drag Race and photographer Vijat Mohindra.

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Venus Williams' Instagram Live at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST: The tennis champ is hosting daily instructional fitness videos that will get your heart rate pumping.

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's Instagram Live at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST: The Bachelor stars and their self-described "Quarantine Crew" are demonstrating workouts with celebrity trainer Phil Fit.

Jessie J's Instagram Live at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST: In honor of the pop star's 32nd birthday, she's hosting a live fundraiser for coronavirus relief efforts. 

Jojo's Instagram Live at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST: The singer-songwriter is putting her musical talents on display every weekday. 

The Talk's Instagram Live at 3 p.m. EST/ 12 p.m. PST: Dubbed the "Chat Room," Raven-Symone is scheduled to hop online for some one-on-one girl talk.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mandy Moore's Instagram Live at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST: The This Is Us star and hubby Taylor Goldsmith are going live to answer fan questions and sing. 

Melissa Alcantra's Instagram Live at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST: Kim Kardashian's personal trainer will motivate you to stay active with a home-friendly workout session.

Melissa Etheridge's Facebook Live at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST: The singer-songwriter is bringing daily concerts to her fans on Facebook.

Death Cab for Cutie's Facebook Live at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST: The alt-rock group is also bringing daily concerts to fans. Tune in via their official Facebook account.

Chris Harrison's Instagram Live at 9:30 p.m. EST/6:30 p.m. PST: Every weeknight, The Bachelor host and girlfriend Lauren Zima catch up with your favorite Bachelor Nation couples for a segment they're calling "Group Dates." Fitting!

Noah Centineo's Instagram Live at 12 a.m. EST/ 9 p.m. PST: The actor is sharing COVID-19 related updates pertinent to the Los Angeles community every night.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brie Bella, Instagram

Look Back at Brie Bella's Pregnancy Pics Before the Total Bellas Premiere

Rachel Bilson, Adam Brody

Rachel Bilson Is Sorry If You're Still Hurt by Her Breakup With Adam Brody

Rihanna

Rihanna Makes Her Return to Music With New PartyNextDoor Song "Believe It"

E-comm: Jessica Alba & Shay Mitchell's Facialist Shares Spa-at-Home Tips

Jessica Alba & Shay Mitchell's Facialist Shares Spa-at-Home Tips

E-Comm: Anthropologie Plus-Size Items We're Obsessed With

13 Anthropologie Plus-Size Items We're Obsessed With

Ecomm: Oversize Cardigan

This $30 Oversize Cardigan Has 1,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

E-Comm: Things to Help You Declutter and Get Organized

11 Things to Help You Declutter and Get Organized

TAGS/ Coronavirus , Instagram , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.