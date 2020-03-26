Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Leave Canada to Spend Time in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle is back in her hometown.

A source confirms to E! News that the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry recently left Canada and settled into a "large" home in the Los Angeles area. Meghan was born and raised in the City of Angels, and her mother, Doria Ragland, is a native Angeleno.

Following their split from the British royal family, the couple and their 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison, found refuge at a secluded property on Vancouver Island. Just weeks ago, Harry and Meghan recently traveled back to the U.K. to carry out their final official engagements, and their latest pitstop certainly indicates this family of three is eager for their fresh start to finally begin.

"They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it's logistically possible," a source previously shared with E! News, referencing Harry and Meghan's L.A. relocation plans.