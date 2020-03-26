Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Clap for Healthcare Workers Fighting Coronavirus

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids have joined the masses in sending a round of applause to the heroes fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kensington Palace posted on Instagram on Thursday a video of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 and 1/2, standing on a royal lawn and clapping, with the caption, "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS."

At one point, Louis, dressed in a cerulean sweater over a collared shirt and navy pants, looks up at his brother, who is wearing a navy polo shirt and matching pants, and sister, who sports a striped navy and white top over navy pants.

Scores of people around the world have been cautioned and ordered to remain at home and have ventured to their balconies to take part in scheduled public applause sessions to honor healthcare and other front-line workers.