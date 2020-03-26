Nick Viall Has the Best Reaction to Those Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Rumors

When Bachelor Peter Weber sent Kelley Flanagan home it seemed safe to assume that things were definitely over between the pilot and lawyer.

After all, he chose three other women over her, one of whom who was accused of ruining multiple relationships. And, weeks later when Kelley attended the launch party for Chris Harrison and Seagram's Tropical Escapes Rosé, she told E! News, "I promise I'm not dating Peter. I'm not dating Peter."

Kelley even said of Madi and Peter, "Good luck to both of them and I wish them the best.

At the same event, she was spotted with former Bachelor Nick Viall, thus sparking romance rumors and inspiring messages of encouragement from other members of Bachelor Nation. Hannah Ann Sluss commented on a photo of the pair, "Wow! I'm kind of liking this," while Dean Unglert wrote, "WOW DATE."

And for a second, it seemed like Nick had a chance. "She's not with Peter," he captioned and Instagram photo of himself and Kelley.