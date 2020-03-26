Prepare to Say Goodbye to How to Get Away With Murder As the Cast Looks Back

It's time for How To Get Away With Murder to say goodbye.

The ABC drama is about to head into its final batch of episodes, and to prepare you for the farewell, E! News has an exclusive featurette about how the cast said their own farewells to one of the twistiest shows on TV.

"I don't think that you're ever ready for a goodbye. You're just not," Viola Davis says. "It's been bittersweet. It's like saying goodbye to a family member.

Fortunately, the cast and crew of HTGAWM went into the sixth season knowing it was the last, which they describe as "a huge gift." That means we get an a true ending to the series, and the actors had plenty of time to say goodbye.

"We've seen each other through relationships, babies being born, marriages, so we have become a family," Conrad Ricamora says.

"You spend so much time with people," Liza Weil adds, possibly on the verge of tears.

"How do you say goodbye to a deep piece of yourself?" Aja Naomi King wonders.