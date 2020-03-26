Prince Charles Is "Enormously Touched" by Well-Wishes After Coronavirus Diagnosis

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020

After Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus, he sent a message to his royal admirers thanking them for their support. 

"Thank you for all your 'Get Well Soon' messages for His Royal Highness," a message from Clarence House read on Instagram. "He is enormously touched by your kind words." 

The post, which also featured a photo of the 71-year-old royal, was liked by Prince William and Kate Middleton's Kensington Palace account, as well as by Queen Elizabeth II and The Royal Family's official account. Again, many well-wishers shared kind words in the comments section and wished Prince Charles a speedy recovery.

Clarence House announced the test results on Wednesday, noting that the Prince of Wales "has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual." It also stated that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has been tested but does not have the virus. They are now self-isolating at home in Scotland, per government and medical advice.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing," the statement continued. "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Buckingham Palace also released a statement regarding The Queen, who is currently in Windsor along with Prince Philip.

"Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health," the statement read. "The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

A source told E! News members of The Royal Family "have been in touch with him by phone" but that everything is "very much 'business as usual.'"

"Prince Charles does not want undue fuss made, as obviously many thousands of people are suffering from the virus, some much more severely than him," the insider said.

Prince Charles is also reportedly in good spirits.

