What the Cast of Victorious Is Up to Now

You are formally invited to the Hollywood Arts High School 10 year reunion.

Victorious premiered on March 27, 2010, introducing viewers to Victoria Justice as their next Nickelodeon leading lady and a then-unknown Ariana Grande as the series' pint-sized and fiery red-headed comic relief.

The musical comedy ran for four seasons and produced a hit spinoff before it came to an abrupt end in February 2013. Though it ended over seven years ago, many of Victorious' stars have remained close over the years and have even discussed the idea of a reunion.

"Everyone wants to do it. We're all buddies," star Elizabeth Gillies recently said of the possibility of a TV movie during an interview on the Zach Sang Show. "We want to do this. The fans deserve this. I don't know when it's going to happen, we're so old. We'll take it whenever though, even if we're all in wheelchairs. [Laughs.] And they should, it was so unresolved. It's so big now…[it's the] 10-year anniversary, it's time."