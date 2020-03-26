Pregnant Nikki Bella Poses Completely Nude as She Celebrates 21-Week Mark

by Allison Crist | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 9:52 AM
There's no denying that pregnancy looks great on Nikki Bella!
The WWE star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share with her followers that she was just a day away from hitting the 21-week mark in her pregnancy. However, Nikki didn't post any regular old selfie—she gave the progress update in an IG Story with a completely nude mirror snapshot.
The mom-to-be covered her chest with her arms and showed off her gorgeous pregnancy curves and growing belly while posing in her bathroom sans any clothes.
Nikki previously announced that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in January. The news was particularly exciting as her twin sister Brie Bella revealed that she was also pregnant. Not only that, but they're due less than just two weeks apart!
On Wednesday, Brie and Nikki explained in the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast that they're currently social distancing together amid the coronavirus outbreak—something that's pretty easy for them since they're next-door neighbors. They also explained that a recent visit to the OBGYN reassured them that both of their babies are healthy.
Fans will get to see what else Nikki and Brie have been up to when season five of Total Bellas premieres next week on Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m.
In the meantime, take a look at Nikki's pregnancy journey in the gallery below!
Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she announced she's pregnant with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child together.
"Baby Daddy," the Total Bellas star captioned this precious IG pic.
"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' dual baby announcements.
How cute! Artem holds her lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled outing.
Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.
The Bella Twins and their twinning baby bumps hit up a farmer's market in L.A.
Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking cool and casual in all black.
Nikki bared her baby bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!"
Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.
"Sweet Dreams," Nikki shared on her Instagram stories with a baby bump close-up.
The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.
The WWE star holds on to her man while browsing a farmer's market in Studio City.
Nikki and Artem "had so much fun" recording Linda and Drew Scott's At Home podcast.
The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.
Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on Mar. 4.
She also posed topless and revealed her pregnancy "boobs have gotten huge."
Nikki runs errands in L.A. as she nears the halfway mark in her pregnancy.
Nikki hits the gym for a barre workout.
Nikki before celebrating an "amazing" event with sister Bella and others.
The Total Bellas star stops by a Whole Foods in L.A. for some groceries.
The lovebirds enjoy some outdoor grilling halfway through Nikki's pregnancy.
Nikki and Artem model the new tie-dye Birdie Bee shirts.
