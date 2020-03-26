Pregnant Nikki Bella Poses Completely Nude as She Celebrates 21-Week Mark

There's no denying that pregnancy looks great on Nikki Bella!

The WWE star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share with her followers that she was just a day away from hitting the 21-week mark in her pregnancy. However, Nikki didn't post any regular old selfie—she gave the progress update in an IG Story with a completely nude mirror snapshot.

The mom-to-be covered her chest with her arms and showed off her gorgeous pregnancy curves and growing belly while posing in her bathroom sans any clothes.

Nikki previously announced that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in January. The news was particularly exciting as her twin sister Brie Bella revealed that she was also pregnant. Not only that, but they're due less than just two weeks apart!